Oklahoma man admits to killing man in 2015

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

PAWHUSKA, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma man has admitted in court to 2015 slaying of a man whose body was found on an oil lease.  

Jeremy Keith Reece, of Pawhuska, admitted Thursday that he shot and burned Rick Holt, leaving him in a shallow grave in Osage County.

The Tulsa World reports that pending judicial approval of the plea deal, Reece will receive a 45-year federal prison sentence,  Reece was charged on Nov. 25 with second-degree murder.

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors will drop charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and kidnapping charges that have been pending against him since 2015.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss