Oklahoma man admits to killing man in 2015

PAWHUSKA, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma man has admitted in court to 2015 slaying of a man whose body was found on an oil lease.

Jeremy Keith Reece, of Pawhuska, admitted Thursday that he shot and burned Rick Holt, leaving him in a shallow grave in Osage County.

The Tulsa World reports that pending judicial approval of the plea deal, Reece will receive a 45-year federal prison sentence, Reece was charged on Nov. 25 with second-degree murder.

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors will drop charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and kidnapping charges that have been pending against him since 2015.