Oklahoma governor signs gaming compacts with two more tribes

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced he signed new gaming compacts with two additional Indian tribes.

According to the Oklahoman, Stitt on Thursday described the compacts with the Kialegee Tribal Town and Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians as promoting economic development, but Matthew Morgan, the chairman of the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association immediately challenged their legality.

He said they are neither legal nor helpful.

Morgan said he thinks Stitt is attempting to offer items outside his authority and the tribes are attempting to move outside their jurisdictional boundaries.

The U.S. Department of the Interior must still approve all tribal gaming compacts before they can become effective.