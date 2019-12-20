Oklahoma governor gives consent for refugee resettlement

FILE – In this Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 file photo, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks at a news conference to announce that Oklahoma will release more than 400 inmates after the board approved what they say is the largest single-day mass commutation in U.S. history in Oklahoma City. Refugees looking to resettle in Oklahoma will continue to be welcome here, Gov. Kevin Stitt told federal authorities this week. In a letter Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Stitt gave his formal consent to allow refugees to resettle in Oklahoma. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says refugees will be allowed to continue resettling in the state.

Stitt sent a letter to federal officials Wednesday in response to an executive order in September from President Donald Trump.

The order directs states and local governments to consent to the resettlement of refugees.

Stitt said in a statement faith leaders across Oklahoma have encouraged him to continue resettlement of refugees in Oklahoma.

A spokeswoman for Catholic Charities of Oklahoma City says the state accepted 52 refugees last fiscal year.

Spokeswoman Jessi Pingel says most refugees end up in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

