Oklahoma Gov. Declares State of Emergency Due to Widespread Rain, High Winds

OKLAHOMA CITY – Governor Mary Fallin today declared a state of emergency for all 77 Oklahoma counties due to flooding, severe storms, tornadoes, and straight-line winds that have struck the state since Friday, Oct. 5.

The storm system has delivered widespread heavy rain and high winds across much of the state since then, with damage to power lines and power poles as well as trees, roofs and structures. Numerous tornadoes have also been reported. Additional severe weather and flooding are possible this weekend.

Fallin’s executive order allows state agencies to make emergency purchases related to disaster relief and preparedness. It is also the first step toward seeking federal aid should it be necessary.

Under the executive order, the state of emergency lasts for 30 days.