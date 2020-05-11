Oklahoma City plastics company makes custom COVID-19 shields

OKLAHOMA CITY (The Journal Record) — An Oklahoma City plastic supplier company has been receiving thousands of orders for custom-made protective barriers from businesses reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to The Journal Record, Allied Plastic Supply is working out contracts with a wide variety of clients to fit each business need for both their employees and shoppers.

The company has been able to use its financial means and long-standing relationships in the industry to be able and secure most of what customers have asked of them so far.

Their employees have also been able to continue working throughout the city’s shelter-in-place order.