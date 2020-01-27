Oklahoma authorities to probe chase that ended in death

by: Associated Press

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been asked to review a high-speed police chase that ended with a suspect fatally shooting himself.

The Tulsa World reports the chase began after the suspect allegedly made death threats around 4 p.m. on Saturday inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa.

The unidentified man led police on a chase that reached speeds of more than 100 mph.  

The pursuit ended a short time later when his vehicle’s engine failed.

Catoosa Police Chief Ronnie Benight says an officer tried to used his Taser to prevent the man from using the weapon on himself but was unsuccessful.  

