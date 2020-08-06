Oklahoma announces up to $250M for local coronavirus costs

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Gov. Kevin Stitt said up to $250 million is being made available to cities and counties in Oklahoma to support coronavirus-related expenses.

Stitt said Thursday the funding will be distributed based on a city or county’s population based on 2019 U.S. Census Bureau estimates.

The state received about $1.5 billion in relief funding with about $1.2 billion available as some $300 million was earmarked to cities and counties with populations of more than 500,000.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 40,654 confirmed coronavirus cases and 566 deaths due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.