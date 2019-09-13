Ohio man dead after wreck east of Shamrock

SHAMROCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is dead after a wreck five miles east of Shamrock.

It happened Thursday, September 12 just after 11 p.m.

According to DPS Troopers, a semi-truck driving east on I-40 attempted to pass a vehicle in front of it. Troopers said the vehicle veered into the passing lane and was hit by the truck.

The semi-truck came to a stop in the center median and the vehicle came to a rest in the center median under the semi-trailer.

The driver of the vehicle, Robert Leighty, 59, of Ohio, was taken to the hospital in Shamrock with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

