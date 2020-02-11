1  of  39
Ohio Family says daughter has been missing since February 1

News

by: John Lynch and D.K. Wright

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE 12:05 PM: Bellaire police are listing this as a missing person/abducted case.

They are currently requesting security footage from the rehab facility they were last seen.

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The family of 29-year-old Brittany “Sweetie” Hackathorn of Neffs are posting fliers asking for any information about her.

They say she walked out of a Bellaire area rehab facility on February 1 and reportedly got into a black vehicle with a woman who claimed to be “her sister.”

Her father and stepmother say they haven’t seen her since.

Anyone with information about Hackathorn is urged to call (304) 551-1459.

