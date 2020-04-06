Ohio Church Defies Stay-At-Home Orders

Solid Rock Church leaders say they're taking precautions to protect members from the COVID-19 outbreak, but will still hold large gatherings despite Ohio's stay-at-home orders.

(WLWT/NBC News) Ohio’s Solid Rock Church held in-person services Sunday, despite the state’s stay-at-home orders.

Church leaders say precautions are being taken to protect congregation members.

The church posted new protocols online Saturday, saying they’ve “been so focused on continuing to provide comfort and support for our members and surrounding communities during this incredible time of stress, that we failed to fully communicate.”

They said the new protocols will comply with DeWine’s order and are taking the necessary precautions to ensure the health and safety of everyone.

The church said it has scaled back normal services, so there are not a large number of worshipers in the facility but will continue to stay open to practice and sustain faith.

Leaders said they will provide cleaning and hand sanitizing stations and will hold some services outside to allow for more distance.

Read more: https://bit.ly/2XcZlAD

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: