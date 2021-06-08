Ohio ‘AGT’ contestant, Nightbirde, not hiding her excitement to take center stage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A highly-anticipated performance by musical artist Nightbirde, from Zanesville, Ohio, is set to air in the second round of auditions on “America’s Got Talent.”

Nightbirde, also known as Jane Marczewski, is not hiding her excitement for tonight’s broadcast. Her social media channels are filled with posts and stories anticipating her debut on the national stage.

She tweeted herself doing a happy dance at an amusement park with the caption, “In case you need a visual of how chill I am about @AGT.”

On her Instagram account, she added a pop quiz to her story. Among her list of questions; “My favorite judge?” “Who gave me criticism?” and “Who cried?” All adding to the anticipation and drama of what will happen Tuesday night.

Watch “America’s Got Talent” tonight at 8 p.m. on NBC4, followed by “New Amsterdam” at 10 p.m.