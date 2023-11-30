AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials gave an update on the status of Transformation Park Thursday.

Work is continuing on Transformation Park and officials released an update on the project saying both projects are out for bid for contractors.

Despite the projects being handled by different organizations, the projects are close on their timelines said officials.

“I think by like mid December we should know hard numbers on both. This nice sheltered area, we should start pushing dirt in January. And this section here, phase one and phase two is what we’re calling it, will be ready by this time next year,” said Mark Zimmerman, Executive Director of Transformation Park.

Officials said when Transformation Park is completed it will provide resources to help homeless individuals transition into permanent housing.