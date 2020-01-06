Officials find boat in Lake Meredith; no confirmation if it belongs to missing man

FRITCH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials at Lake Meredith say they have found a boat during their search for Ryan Kennedy, who went missing back in December.

The boat was found by sonar.

Officials told MyHighPlains.com they cannot confirm if the boat is Kennedy’s until it is removed from the water.

Park officials told us the search has been suspended due winds. They will resume their efforts tomorrow at 8 a.m.

Kennedy had been hunting and camping in the park back in December but did not return home.

Rangers said they found Kennedy’s truck and boat trailer on Sunday, December 15 but found no sign of him.

Officials said they found items belonging to Kennedy on the water on Tuesday, December 17, but he and his boat were missing.

