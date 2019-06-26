Officers not facing charges in Johnson St. officer-involved shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Three officers are no-billed after shooting a suspect who allegedly fired at officers in late May.

Isaac Ruiz was shot and killed near 10th and Johnson on May 29.

When officers tried to pull over a vehicle with Ruiz inside, they said he tried run away.

Officers said Ruiz fired four shots at officers prompting them to return fire.

According to 47th District Attorey Randall Sims, Ruiz was shot eight times and died on scene.

Wednesday, the grand jury ruled those officers acted in self-defense and will face no criminal charges.

“The three officers that discharged their weapons acted not only in self-defense for the third parties, the other officers that they were being shot at, as well as defense of their own person, plus the safety of the communty,” said Sims.

Ruiz was the suspect in three shootings the day before and had a previous conviction of assault with a deadly weapon.