Officers are asking for help to identify a person involved in a hit and run

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Police need your help identifying the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit and run around 7:00 in the morning on December 24.

Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of West Amarillo Blvd.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 41-year-old man, was crossing when he walked out in front of a minivan traveling eastbound.

The minivan fled the scene and the man struck was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

According to APD the minivan that fled will be a 90’s model Dodge/ Plymouth/ Chrysler van.

The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Dept.

If anyone has any information they are asked to notify Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.