A suspect is in custody after the residents came home to find him inside their apartment.

Police were called at about 8:56 pm on Thursday night to the Town Parc apartment complex in northwest Amarillo. Residents called the police after returning home to find someone had broken into their apartment. When officers arrived, they found the suspect still in the residence and had locked himself inside. Officers tried calling to the suspect and sent in a K-9 unit, but they could not get to the suspect.