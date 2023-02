TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation reports that areas of the Panhandle are seeing potentially hazardous road conditions.

According to ODOT, some roads in Texas County remain snow-packed, slick, and hazardous. US-54 between Guymon and Liberal remains wet with slick conditions.

Transportation crews will continue to treat the remaining slick spots overnight.

Road conditions can be found on www.okroads.org or through the Drive Oklahoma mobile app.