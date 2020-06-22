Odessa restaurant owner speaks on potential mandatory face-covering for customers

ODESSA, Texas (YourBasin) – COVID-19 cases continue to rise around Texas. On June 17 a few counties in Texas have mandated businesses to ensure employees and customers are wearing face coverings.

While those mandates haven’t made their way to the Basin, Curb Side Bistro owner Alejandro Barrientos says it hasn’t been a picture clear system.

“I don’t think anything has came out during this pandemic has been absolutely perfect like social distancing,” says Barrientos. “If somebody goes out to eat there’s no way you can wear a face mask.”

Through the blemish Barrientos says he believes it’s in the best interest of the citizens.

“At the end of the day I think they want the safety of the citizens,” says Barrientos. “As of right now the employer should dictate who comes in and what they’re wearing but ultimately if it comes to the governor saying it’s mandatory, there’s nothing we can do.”

With the mandates set in place, according to the Texas Tribune businesses could face up to a $1,000 fine if businesses do not comply.

Before closures, Barrientos says about 70% of his revenue was from dine-in services. After modifying his business model to ‘to-go’ service a shift in his revenue trickled down and any expense would be a burden on any business.

“I think every small business, especially the restaurant industries, are operating at a razor thin margin,” says Barrientos. “Any fine. Any added expense, I think it plays a huge role no matter how big your business is.”

Throughout the rough patch, Barrientos says he is blessed he hasn’t had to lay off any employees. The important thing he keeps in mind is being understanding for both his employees and customers during these bizarre times.

“The biggest thing we’ve been blessed with is understanding,” says Barrientos. “There’s been a little bit longer wait line. There’s been a longer wait time. But that’s with everything. That’s the biggest blessing we’ve had is just understanding from our employees and our customers.”