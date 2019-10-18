October is National Car Care Month

As the autumn winds come blowing in, October marks National Car Care Month– the perfect time to begin plotting a roadmap to fall car care now that the kids are back to school and before Old Man Winter makes his appearance. Hailed as America’s #1 automotive expert, “The Car Coach” Lauren Fix has tips for car care and safety to help make your fall road trip experiences and your upcoming winter a little easier.

“The Car Coach” Lauren Fix

The author of the hugely popular books “Lauren’s Guide to Loving Your Car”, “The Performance Tire and Wheel Handbook”, and “Driving Ambitions: A Complete Guide to Amateur Auto Racing” and the automotive editor for YourLifeMagazine.com, “The Car Coach” Lauren Fix has inspired millions of people throughout the nation with her highly credible automotive advice on everything from automotive safety and maintenance to purchasing the vehicle that is best for you! In fact, “The Car Coach” toured with “O Magazine’s” “Oprah’s 2005 Live Your Best Life Tour” presenting motivational inspiration, consumer information, and automotive advice. A former auto expert on “The Weather Channel””.

A former auto expert on "The Weather Channel" and former host and automotive expert for "Talk 2 DIY Automotive" on the DIY (Do-It-Yourself) Network, "The Car Coach" has been featured on "Oprah", "The View", "The Today Show", "The Early Show", "20/20", "FOX News Channel", "CNN", "HLN", "MSNBC", "FOX Business Channel", "CNBC", "ESPN", "The Weather Channel", "Inside Edition", "Discovery", "Speed", "B. Smith Style", "TBS", and "National Public Radio".

The previous editor-in-chief for CarZen.com, “The Car Coach” has also contributed to such prestigious publications as “Woman’s World”, “First for Women”, “Good Housekeeping”, “Redbook”, “Prevention”, “USA Today”, “Marie Claire”, “Self”, “In Touch Weekly”, “Esquire”, “Seventeen”, “Hot Rod”, “Car Craft”, “Truck Trend”, and “Motor Trend”. Listed in “The Yearbook of Experts, Authorities, and Spokespersons” since 1998, “The Car Coach” has been inducted into the National Women and Transportation Hall of Fame and received numerous awards such as “Automotive Woman of the Year”, “2010 Woman of Distinction – Entrepreneur”, “Top 25 Women Who Mean Business Award”, “International Automotive Media Award-Public Service”, and “Car Care Council Communications Award”.

A member of the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) since 1982, Lauren is an ASE (Automotive Service Excellence) certified technician. Lauren inherited her love of all things automotive from her father who owned a brake remanufacturing business and many cars. Lauren has been fixing, restoring, and racing cars since the age of 10 and has been advising drivers for almost all of her life.

