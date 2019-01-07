Obesity And Anxiety Link

Mayo Clinic researchers and collaborators say there's a link between obesity and anxiety.

And they think they've found a new way to treat it.

Using obese mice in a study, results show anxiety is a consequence of the accumulation of "Senescent" cells in the brain.

These cells are also referred to as 'zombie cells' because they don't die and don't perform the functions of a normal cell.

Researchers found that the study mice developed more fat cells in the brain area that controls anxiety and had a significant increase of Senescent cells in that region.

The team of researchers used seno-lytic drugs to clear the zombie cells and found that this actually improved anxious behavior.

Clinical trials are underway but researchers warn there's still a lot more work to be done before they can say a drug is safe and effective for people.

Dr. James Kirkland says, "We're very close. In fact, within probably a few days of some of the early trials being reported. that said, we do not people going out and taking these drugs. These drugs are very much in the research phase. They're for people that have severe illnesses that we're including in these trials."

Dr. Kirkland says normally it takes about 17 years to go from discovery to a clinical trial.

But he says his team was able to do a trial three years since publishing its first paper proving senolytic drugs work.