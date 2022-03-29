AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Monday, Arielle, a student of Oak Dale elementary, sold lemonade and treats to raise money to help Ukraine families. Students also wore blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine.

Arielle, is a fourth-grade student who raised $1461.05 for Kind House Bakery with the help .

Kind House Bakery donates directly from Texas to Ukraine. “We use these funds to help the people that live in the war zone and orphans in need” according to their website.

“ONE child! ONE thought! ONE school family! Never underestimate the power of spreading kindness.” said Oak Dale Elementary reports.

For more information on “lemonade 4 Ukraine” visit, here.