SALINE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Do you believe in Santa? Now’s your chance to be like Santa, even if you don’t believe in him anymore.

Briarwood Nature Preserve has released its Amazon Christmas Wishlist, and the items they’re asking for are needed for their field trips, tours, or for day-to-day operations.

Briarwood was first settled by writer and environmentalist Caroline Dormon’s grandparents in 1859. Dorman, born in 1888, loved native forests and befriended Native Americans who understood those forests. She published six books about Louisiana’s native plants before her death and is quoted as saying, “…we didn’t play Indians; we were Indians.”

At least one of her books included Native American uses for many native plants found in the region.

Dorman never married and devoted herself to conservation, and she is now believed by many to be the state of Louisiana’s first true conservationist.

The nature preserve is in need of simple items, like:

duct tape

bungee cords

a garden hose

a can of spray paint

a three-pack of toilet brushes

a tarp

And they also need slightly more expensive items, like:

garden tools

a dehumidifier

a paint sprayer

an electric chainsaw

a garage storage unit

a utility wagon cart

an orbital sander

a 4-claw weeder

To be Santa, you don’t need to move to the North Pole or invest in reindeer. There’s no need to search for elves or build a toy shop, either.

Just visit Briarwood Nature Preserve’s Amazon Wish List and decide what you would like to purchase for this worthy cause.

And if you’ve never toured Briarwood, know that it’s well worth the trip.