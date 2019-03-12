Nutrition Transparency Trend

It’s no secret that consumers are demanding more and more transparency from the food and beverage industries and want to better understand what they are eating and drinking. Author of 100 Days of Real Food, Lisa Leake has been watching the trend around ingredient transparency evolve since 2010 when Leake realized that “real” foods were in fact not “real” at all. She committed to 100 days of eating not a single ounce of highly processed food or refined ingredients, and not only succeeded but kept on going. According to Leake “More consumers are looking for short lists of familiar ingredients on packaged products, and I’ve seen companies make quite a shift over the last decade to deliver.”



Bud Light knows this level of transparency is the next step to elevating the beer category and earlier this year was the first U.S. beer to add a comprehensive ingredient label on their secondary package. Beer drinkers now have the opportunity to make an educated decision to picking their brew. Bud Light kicked off a very important conversation around labels and ingredient transparency in 2019, leading the charge with their label announcement in January.

