Nutrition and New Year’s Resolutions: How to meet or exceed your goals

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As 2021 comes to a close, many people across the country are making resolutions to get healthier and lose weight. We know exercise is a key building block to a healthier lifestyle, but what we put in our bodies is just as important.

“Nutrition is critical to good health, no matter where you end up on the scale, you always want to be thinking about how we fuel our bodies,” said Dr. Jennifer Leheska, Registered Dietician. “The nutrients from our food are critical for our overall health and metabolism.”

Dr. Leheska notes, weight loss is multifactorial, and other factors like sleep and stress play a role in weight loss and our overall health.

“We can’t over look other important factors such as sleep and stress,” she said. “Sometimes those can limit how well our nutrition or exercise will work for us.”

We hear a lot about diets like high protein and low carbs, but how effective are they?

“The research in protein is very strong and significant, and we understand that having the optimal amount of protein throughout the day is what will allow us to maintain or build lean muscle and lean muscle burns more energy,” she said.

Finally, your employer may actually help you reach your goal.

“A lot of people don’t realize it, but you health benefits, often times, will cover those services of a registered dietician,” she said. “There’s a lot more services now for nutrition counseling.”