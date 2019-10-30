Nurses can win free trip to Caribbean

One company is sending 50 lucky nurses on free flights to the Caribbean to support those professionals who they say are overworked and underpaid.

(FOX NEWS) — If you’re a nurse putting in long hours, a free vacation is exactly what the doctor would prescribe.

The travel company, Cheap Caribbean wants to take care of the health care professionals who are always taking care of others by sending 50 nurses and their plus ones on free flights to a tropical destination.

Nurses can trade in their scrubs and hospital floor for a sandy shore by joining Cheap Caribbean’s ER&R Club.

50 lucky winners will be able to pack their bags and head to the location of their choice.

Nurses have until November 4th to sign up.