Number of cancer survivors expected to reach 22 million by 2030

The number of cancer survivors in the US continues to rise.

That is according to a new report from the American Cancer Society.

Experts say that by the year 2030 more than 22 million people will have beat cancer.

To put that in perspective, there were nearly 17-million Americans who had a history of cancer on January first of this year.

Experts are crediting a growing and aging population for the increase as well as improvement in treatment and early detection

The three most prevalent cancers among men in 2019 are prostate, colon and rectum, and melanoma of the skin.

In women, the top three are breast, endometrium and colon and rectum.