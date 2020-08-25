Nuclear Security Enterprise to host virtual job fair for Pantex Plant

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — While the current pandemic has impacted employment across the country there are opportunities for job seekers here in Amarillo.

The National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) is holding a virtual job fair tomorrow for several positions at its Pantex Plant.

“Amarillo is actually where all of our work comes together that’s where all of our disassemble disassembly life extension um comes together and it may be one of the most important jobs that we do,” according to Lewis E. Monroe III, SES, Director, Human Resources, National Nuclear Security Administration.

Despite a pandemic, the NNSA is still making it a point to recruit and this time they are trying the virtual approach.

“They’ll come online, on to the site, there’s a lobby a waiting room there they can look at different things like videos about the National Nuclear Administration the jobs that we offer the important national security work we do and then they’ll be able to transition to different booths,” Monroe added.

That is where Monroe said candidates can choose what position they are interested in.

“The opportunities are in general engineering, management and budget, also business computer science, cybersecurity, fire protection manufacturing… you name it’s out there,” Monroe listed.

While some positions on the federal and contract side require a certain certification or college degree Monroe said recruiters are also looking for something else.

“This is national security work, it doesn’t stop for anything or anyone, there’s a lot to be gained by a potential candidate in furthering developing themselves, but at the same time it’s about devoting all of your time and effort into keeping this nation safe,” Monroe said.

Monroe also said there are opportunities for candidates with a high school diploma. To learn about those and how to register for the virtual job fair starting at 10 a.m. tomorrow, click here.

