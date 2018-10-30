Notorious mobster James ‘Whitey’ Bulger found dead in federal prison in WV

HAZELTON, W.Va. – UPDATE (10/30/18 at 1 p.m.):

Federal officials have confirmed that James “Whitey” Bulger was found dead at USP Hazelton, where he had just been moved, according to NBC News Justice Correspondent Pete Williams.

ORIGINAL (10/30/18 at 12:08 p.m.):

James “Whitey” Bulger, a notorious New England organized crime boss, who is serving two life sentences on racketeering charges, has been moved to a federal prison in West Virginia.

According to the federal Bureau of Prisons website, Bulger is listed as an inmate at USP Hazelton, which is a high security penitentiary, with a minimum security satellite camp attached to it.

It’s unclear, which of the facilities, Bulger is housed in. USP Hazelton is located just off of Interstate 68, in Preston County, which is in the far northeastern corner on West Virginia, near the Maryland border.

He was being held at a prison in Florida, before being sent to a prison transfer facility in Oklahoma and then on to Hazelton.

Bulger is 89 years old.

Just after Bulger’s move to the facility, a man was killed at the prison Tuesday morning, according to Richard Heldreth, who is the president of Local 420 of the American Federation of Government Employees. Heldreth was not able to release the name of prisoner who was killed. He did not have details on the prisoner’s death, but did say that he appeared to have been murdered.

Three inmates have been killed at the facility in the last seven months, Heldreth said. The American Federation of Government Employees has been making its concerns about staffing at the facility known to local media and the West Virginia congressional delegation. There are currently 40 vacancies at Hazelton, Heldreth said.