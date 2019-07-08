Not eating fatty foods could be bad for your health

Is it time to cut out certain foods from your diet?
A new study says we shouldn’t be so quick to eliminate fatty foods.
A British Medical Journal report goes against current world health organization recommendations to cut saturated fats down to ten percent of an overall diet.
Arne Astrup — a nutrition professor at the University of Copenhagen — says some saturated fats are good, such as those in dark chocolate, which provide psychological benefits.
Astrup says foods like eggs, yogurt, cheese and tofu are also beneficial.
A recommendation to reduce intake of total saturated fat without taking into consideration specific fatty acids and food sources is not evidence-based.
It could also cause a reduction in the intake of nutrient-dense foods which decrease the risk of cardiovascular disease, type two diabetes, malnutrition, and other diseases.