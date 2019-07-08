Not eating fatty foods could be bad for your health

A new study says discouraging people from foods with saturated fats in them could rob them of basic nutrients found in those items.

Is it time to cut out certain foods from your diet?

A new study says we shouldn’t be so quick to eliminate fatty foods.

A British Medical Journal report goes against current world health organization recommendations to cut saturated fats down to ten percent of an overall diet.

Arne Astrup — a nutrition professor at the University of Copenhagen — says some saturated fats are good, such as those in dark chocolate, which provide psychological benefits.

Astrup says foods like eggs, yogurt, cheese and tofu are also beneficial.

A recommendation to reduce intake of total saturated fat without taking into consideration specific fatty acids and food sources is not evidence-based.

It could also cause a reduction in the intake of nutrient-dense foods which decrease the risk of cardiovascular disease, type two diabetes, malnutrition, and other diseases.