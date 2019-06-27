Not all sitting is equal, sitting and watching tv may be the worst

A new study suggests sitting and watching tv is the worst, with people less likely to stand or move.

It’s no secret that sitting for extended periods of time is not good for your health but some “sitting” may be worse than others.

You might want to stand-up for this story.

According to research published in the journal of the American Heart Association, not all sitting is the same and sitting in front of the TV may be the worst kind of all.

Researchers found sitting while at work did not increase your risk of heart disease or death but sitting and watching television for four or more hours per day increased risks by 50 percent.

The difference is simple most people at work break up their time sitting with trips to a co- worker’s desk, the coffee machine, or to stretch.

People leisurely sitting in front of the tv, especially after a meal, are less likely to move and often don’t digest their food properly.