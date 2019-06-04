Northwest Wound Care helping bring awareness about chronic wounds

The Wound Care Center at Northwest Texas Healthcare System, a member of the Healogics network, is helping to raise awareness of chronic wounds during the Sixth Annual Wound Care Awareness Week, being held from June 3 to June 7.

Wound Care Awareness was established by Healogics in 2014 to bring attention to the chronic wound epidemic and the 6.7 million Americans who are currently living with non-healing wounds.

Program Directors and Wound Care Consultants across the nation will dedicate the entire week to educating physicians, patients and the general public about the chronic wound epidemic and the advanced wound care solutions available. Northwest Wound Care offers these advanced therapies to patients suffering from chronic wounds.

While there are already millions of people living with chronic wounds, the incidence is rising fueled by an aging population, increasing rates of diseases and conditions such as diabetes and obesity, and the late effects of radiation therapy. If left untreated, chronic wounds can lead to diminished quality of life and possible amputation of the affected limb. Even more alarming, 50% of people die within five years of amputation.

“A chronic wound is a wound that does not heal within 30 days of its discovery. It is very important to seek wound care provided by trained wound physicians and nurses. Doing this sooner rather than later can prevent amputation, sepsis, hospitalization and possible death,” stated Dr. Mohamedaouf Khaznadar, Northwest Wound Care Physician. “With the appropriate evidence-based medicine, wound treatments, specialty dressings, skin substitutes and/or hyperbaric oxygen therapy, we can save both limbs and lives.”

To support this underserved and growing population of people living with chronic wounds, Northwest Wound Care, in partnership with Healogics, offers an evidence-based, systematic approach to advanced wound care. A patient’s individualized treatment plan may include specialized wound dressings, debridement, compression therapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, advanced cellular products and topical growth factors, edema management and/or non-invasive vascular assessment. These treatments are the result of a team approach between the Center’s physicians, nurses and the referring physician. A treatment plan is developed and scheduled based on the patient’s needs. Once treatment is complete, the patient will return to their primary physician to continue routine care.



People with wounds that have not improved with traditional methods of treatment may benefit from a visit to Northwest Wound Care. Visit www.woundcareawarenessweek.com to learn more about Wound Care Awareness Week and to hear from patients about how wound healing has changed their lives. To schedule an appointment, please call (806)351-4152 or visit us at 1200 Wallace Blvd., Amarillo, TX. 79106