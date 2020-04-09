Northwest Texas Healthcare System reducing hours for some staff

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Northwest Texas Healthcare System is reducing hours for some staff.

Staff at the hospital have had to work reduced shifts and hours.

Some staff has also been redistributed.

The hospital is seeing a massive reduction in er and inpatient visits due to the response to COVID-19

Currently, they are encouraging patients to seek help and not neglect symptoms of other issues.

So far Northwest has 49 cases test positive at their hospital. Some of those cases are members of the hospital’s staff.