AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Northwest Texas Healthcare System announced it will host the Better Breathers Club on Sept. 20, starting at 4:30 p.m. in the Community Lecture Room at Northwest Hospital.

Officials stated that the Better Breathers Club is an initiative from the American Lung Association to provide education, support, and a sense of connection to others living with chronic lung disease.

Officials also said the guest speaker for the event will be Victor Test, MD, from Texas Tech University Hospital. Dr. Test will present “Pulmonary Hypertension.”

Dr. Test was honored by the American Medical Association with a Medal of Valor for his work on behalf of patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This event is free and open to the public to attend.