AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Northwest Texas Healthcare System’s 2019 Pennal Lecture in Psychiatry was held at the Amarillo Civic Center on Friday, July 26.

The lecture began back in 1993 in honor of Dr. Hugh A. Pennal, a leading psychiatrist in the area.

This year’s guest speaker was Dr. Mitch Jones, a founding psychiatrist of The Pavilion who also aided in the diagnosis of the murders made famous in Truman Capote’s book, “In Cold Blood.”

Judge Tanner and Mayor Nelson also spoke at the event.