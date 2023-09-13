AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Northwest Texas Healthcare System announced it donated a $1,000 check to the Family Support Services Local Outreach for Survivors of Suicide (LOSS).

Officials said employees purchased shirts, and proceeds were designated for the LOSS organization.

According to officials, the LOSS team is a response program designed to assist family members, friends, and loved ones of people who have died by suicide. The program consists of mental health professionals as well as community members who have experienced suicide loss themselves.

“We are committed to providing resources to our community and partnerships as this are an important part of the healing process,” said NWTHS Behavioral Health Liason Jennifer Oliver.