Northwest Texas Healthcare System celebrates recovered COVID-19 patient’s release

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This afternoon, Northwest Texas Healthcare System celebrated one patient who was able to walk out of the hospital after a nearly month-long stay due to the coronavirus.

Not surprisingly, Ralph Albracht was incredibly thankful for the staff at the hospital, but he also shed some light on just what this virus can do.

Albracht said when he initially went to the hospital, he thought he had pneumonia, then he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

He said while the news was obviously concerning, he still felt okay, but then he deteriorated quickly and actually had to be put on a ventilator for six days.

“There were really down and dark times,” said Albracht, and through it all with God’s love and the prayers of all the people, all of my community in Nazareth that’s been so supportive, I just can’t thank them enough for all of the prayers.”

Albracht said the four walls of the hospital start to close in and he is excited to go back home to Nazareth.

We also spoke with a doctor at Northwest who confirmed that Albracht was one of the very first cases the hospital saw back in the middle of March.

With Albracht’s case being one of the most severe, we were told by doctors that this recovery brings a lot of hope to the other COVID-19 patients at Northwest.

