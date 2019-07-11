Northwest Children’s Hospital is Hosting a Free Teddy Bear Clinic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Northwest Children’s Hospital will be hosting its FREE Teddy Bear Clinic on Thursday, July 11, from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at 1501 S. Coulter, Amarillo TX 79106.

The clinic focuses on educating children from elementary school age and younger about the various areas of care in the hospital.

Our hope is that each child will leave with a sense of comfort and understanding should they ever need to be a patient in a hospital.

This will be the 10th year the Teddy Bear Clinic will be held at Northwest.

Children will bring their favorite teddy bear, doll or stuffed toy as the “patient.” The child will bring their “patient” to a triage area where our nurses will take vital signs and then send them to the doctor.

A child and their “teddy bear” will be directed to a pediatrician for a diagnosis. Doctors will refer their stuffed animal to Surgery, Respiratory Care, X-ray, Dietary, or Laboratory depending on the presenting “symptoms.”

Please join the Children’s Hospital staff for this enjoyable time learning about the hospital.