North West Texas Healthcare System nationally recognized by UDSMR

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Northwest Texas Healthcare System in Amarillo, was ranked in the top 10% of 868 inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs) by the Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation in February.

“This recognition is a tribute to the professional and exemplary staff at Northwest focused on providing quality care to our patients,” said CEO of Northwest Texas Healthcare System, Ryan Chandler, regarding the ranking.

Troy Hillman, Manager of the Analytical Services Group at Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation (UDSMR) said, “To recognize the efficient and effective care it provides to its patients, we are pleased to present this award to Northwest Texas Healthcare System.

According to UDSMR’s website, they offer services that enable rehabilitation providers to document the severity of patient disability and the results of medical rehabilitation in a uniform way.

UDSMR’s Troy Hillman also went on to say, “We look forward to working with Northwest Texas Healthcare System and the other top-performing facilities across the country that rank in the top 10% to improve care in all inpatient rehabilitation facilities.”

