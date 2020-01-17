1  of  28
North Heights Alternative School employee arrested on child pornography charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A North Heights Alternative School employee has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Amarillo ISD said the employee was arrested on Thursday.

The name of the employee was not released by the district.

According to AISD, police do not think the alleged behavior involved any AISD students or the school.

AISD told MyHighPlains.com that the employee no longer works for the district.

The district said after the arrest, they notified North Heights parents and reported the arrest to the State Board of Educator Certification.

AISD said in a statement:

AISD will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement as they investigate this matter. Any further information regarding the situation will come from the Amarillo Police Department.

