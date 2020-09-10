North Heights Advisory Association to host Bake Sale, Census Count and Voter Registration

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The North Heights Advisory Association will hold a special bake sale at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, Saturday with extra incentive to get the community involved in the upcoming presidential election.

This year’s bake sell will be a drive-thru only at the park, due to the ongoing coronavirus.

But what’s most important is what the association is doing when they have patrons pull up.

The NHAA is going to help get people signed up for voter registration and census completion. So those attending will be able to simply drive up, register to vote, submit their Census 2020 count and make selections to purchase from the bake sale.

“It’s very important that we come out and get registered to vote so we can all vote in November”, North Heights Advisory Association executive committee member Melonie Graves said. “This is a crucial election and we all need to turn out. Census completion is also important. Our deadline for that is September 30th, so people need to do their census.”

The funds raised from the bake sell go toward maintenance of the St. Anthony’s Hospital Property.

“The money we’re raising is going to the upkeep of the St. Anthony’s Building that’s on the property of the North Heights Community,” Graves said. “We’d like to get security and things like that so we can start development of that building.”

The bake sale is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park on West Amarillo Boulevard. The census completion deadline is set for Sept. 30.

Questions about the event may be directed to Jerri Glover, jerri.glover@gmail.com.

