AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The New Year’s Eve celebrations kicked off early to at the Don Harrington Discovery Center.

They hosted their “Noon Year’s Eve” celebration earlier today.

It is a chance for kids to enjoy the Discovery Center and ring in the new year at a more kid-friendly time.

At noon kids got to enjoy two balloon drops, and each balloon contained a prize.

They said more than 700 people showed up and they dropped 2,000 balloons.