Non-profits adjusting to the new normal and still providing food to those in need

ODESSA, TX (Big 2/ Fox 24) – Some non-profit organizations in the Permian Basin aren’t letting the coronavirus impact their ways to continue feeding the community.



The West Texas Food Bank and Jesus House are still able to continue their deed of feeding those in need.



“We can provide items for your pantry that can help you get through,” Craig Stoker, director of communications of West Texas Food Bank, says. “It can help pad that budget a little bit where if you do not have to go a hundred dollars at the grocery store, perhaps that can go to rent perhaps that can go to your utilities.”



19 counties depend on the West Texas Food Bank, and it says its workers are adjusting to the challenge since there aren’t as many volunteers available.

“We have to stop taking donations of food,” Stoker says. “We don’t want to take the food off the shelves, so it has been a little crazy in the grocery stores lately and if we started a big food drive and you’re going in there to buy extra to donate that leaves less on the shelves for the neighbors who need it.”



Donny Kyker, a pastor of Jesus House, says the Coronavirus has increased the people to depend on the food services.



“It has increased our people so more mouths that we’re feeding,” Kyker says. “But it’s kind of hinderous where we can’t allow them inside where they can sit in a controlled environment.”



Kyker says his mission is to not only provide food for the community, but it’s also keeping the community safe.

“We are more dependent on God than ever before, but right now of course gloves we keep distance,” he says. “We have a safe distance. My job is being out here kind of crowd patrol. Keeping groups of ten so we fed 92 people, they all didn’t come at the same time.”



These non-profit organizations are doing the best they can to provide to all during this time of crisis.

“The food is not a problem, it’s just we see an increase in demand,” says Craig Stoker.



The Jesus House will be feeding the community. You can find the schedule below:

Monday- Friday

Breakfast 6- 6:30 a.m.

Lunch 11 a.m. – noon



To donate to the West Texas Food Bank, click the link below: https://www.facebook.com/donate/211674879898721/4358496610842694/

