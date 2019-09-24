No vape sales for US Military

The Department of Defense will pull all e-cigarette and vaping products from the Army & Air Force Exchange Service starting September 30th.

WASHINGTON (NBC NEWS) – The Department of Defense announced it will stop selling e-cigarettes in Army and Air Force Exchanges effective September 30th.

In a statement, the Department of Defense said until further investigation by the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration is complete it will remove the products from exchange shelves.

Monday, the Army Public Health Center issued an alert advising soldiers, army civilians and their family members to avoid using e-cigarettes or vaping products.

At least nine deaths have been linked to vaping products as health officials are scrambling to determine exactly what is causing the illnesses.

The CDC has reported at least 530 cases of vaping related lung illnesses.

The Department of Defense asked anyone experiencing symptoms of vaping related illness to seek medical care immediately.

Symptoms include coughing, fever, trouble breathing, chest pain, vomiting, diarrhea and general fatigue