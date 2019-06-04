No Sleep, Risky Behavior

Teens may engage in risky behavior if they don’t get enough sleep.

Researchers followed nearly 2,000 teens in southern California for four years.

The majority of the teens did not get the recommended eight to 10 hours of sleep during the school week.

But those who were also sleep-deprived on the weekends were nearly twice as likely to engage in risky sexual behavior.

This is compared to the teens who slept in those two days.

Some of the risky behavior included not using condoms or having sex while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.