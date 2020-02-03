No Kidding: High School Class Cares For Baby Goats

(WMTV) High school students in Oregon, Wisconsin aren’t kidding around when it comes to their class project.
The Horse and Animal Science class at Oregon High School is caring for two baby goats and two female goats this semester.
The goats are from the family farm of sophomore Katie Davis.
The baby goats will remain at the school for about a month before going back to the farm.
Read more: http://bit.ly/2GQqJes
