No Kidding: High School Class Cares For Baby Goats

Students at Oregon High School in Wisconsin are caring for baby goats this semester.

(WMTV) High school students in Oregon, Wisconsin aren’t kidding around when it comes to their class project.

The Horse and Animal Science class at Oregon High School is caring for two baby goats and two female goats this semester.

The goats are from the family farm of sophomore Katie Davis.

The baby goats will remain at the school for about a month before going back to the farm.

