PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Pampa released information regarding a structure fire Tuesday evening in south Pampa.

According to a post made to the city of Pampa’s Facebook page, officials with the Pampa Fire Department, as well as the Hoover Volunteer Fire Department, were dispatched to a structure fire at 1125 S. Nelson around 11:42 p.m. Tuesday. Officials said nine personnel and five units from the Pampa Fire Department responded, while seven personnel and two units with the Hoover Volunteer Fire Department responded.

Officials said that the structure was occupied at the time of the fire but the occupant was able to evacuate the home. No injuries were reported with the fire. The post read that the cause of the fire is still under investigation and the scene was cleared by around 1:37 a.m. Wednesday.