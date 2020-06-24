NNSA says it will not extend contract to manage Pantex plant

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The National Nuclear Security Administration or NNSA will not extend their contract with Pantex.

The decision comes after a recent evaluation. These are done to make sure that the government’s needs are met and that they have a clear set of goals.

NNSA decided they would not extend their contract to manage the Pantex plant and y-12 national security complex.

The current contract ends in september of next year.

CNS said they “will review the NNSA’s feedback and drive to improve our performance. We remain focused on delivering our vital mission for the nation, safely and securely, while addressing challenges and continuing to build an enduring future for Pantex and Y-12. CNS’s contract expires Sept. 30, 2021.”

Below is a statement released by the National Nuclear Security Administration: