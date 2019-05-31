NMDOT Child Safety Seat Inspections in June

Three out of four car seats are not installed correctly, according to Safer New Mexico Now. The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) and Safer are hosting Car Seat Inspection Clinics and Car Seat Fitting Stations throughout the state in June.

These educational events provide hands-on instruction from nationally-certified child passenger safety technicians. They will spend approximately 30 minutes educating parents and caregivers on the proper selection, installation and use of their car and booster seats. Technicians can also determine if a seat is recalled, expired or otherwise unsafe. There is no charge for this service, but a seat replacement fee may apply.

Car Seat Fitting Stations offer appointments during regular hours of operation at a permanent location. Appointments are required. Car Seat Inspection Clinics offer the same service but are first-come, first-served and appointments are not required.

For more information, or to make an appointment, please call (505) 856-6143 or (800) 231-6145.

June Car Seat Inspection Events:

Friday, June 7 – Fitting Station – ALBUQUERQUE

9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Fire Station #3, 141 Girard Blvd. NE

Friday, June 7 – Fitting Station – RIO RANCHO

4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Fire Station #1, 2810 Southern Blvd.

Saturday, June 8 – Child Safety Seat Clinic – ALBUQUERQUE

11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Lovelace Women’s Hospital

4701 Montgomery Blvd. NE Albuquerque, NM 87109

Friday, June 14 – Fitting Station – ALBUQUERQUE

8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Fire Station #20, 7520 Corona Ave.

Friday, June 14 – Fitting Station – SANTA FE

8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Fire Station #3, 1751 Cerrillos Rd.

Saturday, June 15 – Fitting Station – ALAMOGORDO

10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Alamogordo Police Department, 700 Virginia Ave.

Saturday, June 15 – Fitting Station – ARTESIA

10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Fire Station #2, 309 North 7th St.

Thursday, June 20 – Fitting Station – ALBUQUERQUE

9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Fire Station #14, 9810 Eucariz Ave. SW

Wednesday, June 26 – Child Safety Seat Clinic – ALBUQUERQUE

10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Sandia National Laboratories

Hardin Field – Kirtland Air Force Base

Friday, June 28 – Fitting Station – SANTA FE

8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Kohl’s, 4401 Cerrillos Rd.

Saturday, June 29 – Child Safety Seat Clinic – JEMEZ PUEBLO

10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Pueblo of Jemez Injury Prevention

4535 HWY 4 Jemez Pueblo, NM 87024

Saturday, June 29 – Child Safety Seat Clinic – RATON

10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Miner’s Colfax Medical Center

1235 S. 2nd Raton, NM 87740

(Location: Old K-Mart Parking Lot)