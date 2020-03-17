Nine new cases of coronavirus in Mississippi; 21 total cases in state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting nine new cases of the coronavirus in the state. That brings the state’s total number of cases to 21.

The new cases were reported in Harrison, Hinds, Jackson and Leflore Counties.

New cases reported Tuesday, March 17, 2020

County Cases Harrison 1 Hinds 4 Jackson 1 Leflore 3 Total 9

All Mississippi cases to date

County Cases Copiah 2 Forrest 3 Hancock 1 Harrison 1 Hinds 6 Jackson 1 Leflore 4 Monroe 1 Pearl River 2 Total 21

