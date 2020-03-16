NIM closed to the public effective March 17 to stem spread of coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The National Infantry Museum announced that effective March 17, they would close to stem the spread of coronavirus.

The museum said after conferring with their partners, the U.S. Army and the U.S. Army Center of Military History, the organizations have jointly decided to close the museum to public. The museum will remain open for previously scheduled events as they continue to monitor the situation.

A reopening date has not been chosen yet for the museum, but museum officials say the move is intended to protect guests, staff, and volunteers, as well as contribute to the nationwide effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Slowing its spread is critical to the healthcare system’s capacity to treat those most vulnerable,” the NIM said in a statement.

The NIM’s Events or Education Departments will be in touch with those that have scheduled tours or other events to be held at the museum over the coming weeks.

If you have questions about events at the NIM or want to speak with museum staff about booking a future event, you can call the Events Department at 706-685-5809.

Additionally, the NIM reminds the public that all Infantry school graduations and Family Day events have been canceled by the Maneuver Center of Excellence at Fort Benning until further notice. The NIM will remain in active contact with the community via social media during this time.